Meta in Newton County has several current job postings

Meta’s data center in Newton County has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link from Linkedin for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Meta Site on Linkedin on Jan. 31, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Construction Manager – Meta Newton County, GA $144,000 – $201,000
- Environmental, Health & Safety Campus Lead – Meta – Newton County, GA $111,000 – $159,000
- Network Operations Engineer – Meta – Newton County, GA $161,000 – $225,000
- Network Operations Engineer – Meta – Newton County, GA $132,000 – $190,000
- Campus Construction Manager – Meta – Newton County, GA $171,000 – $231,000
- Electrical Subject Matter Expert – Meta – Newton County, GA $110,000 – $156,000
- Connectivity Engineer – Meta – Newton County, GA $122,000 – $169,000
- Site Loss Control Specialist – Construction Safety – Meta – Newton County, GA $122,000 – $169,000
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.