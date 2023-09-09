Meta is hiring for its data center in Newton County

Meta (formerly Facebook) has several current job postings for positions in its data center in Newton County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Meta Career website on Sept. 8, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Mechanical Subject Matter Expert

$110K/yr – $156K/yr

Facility Project Manager

$114K/yr – $163K/yr

Facility Technical Manager – Mechanical / Electrical

$131K/yr – $183K/yr

Site Coordinator

$84K/yr – $133K/yr

Generator Specialist, Subject Matter Expert

$110K/yr – $156K/yr

Electrical Subject Matter Expert

$110K/yr – $156K/yr

SiteOps Global Production Operations Lead Engineer

$130K/yr – $183K/yr

Data Center Operations Engineer

$66K/yr – $100K/yr