Meta’s Stanton Springs Data Center awards Community Action Grants

Meta’s Stanton Springs Data Center has announced this year’s recipients of its Community Action Grants. According to its announcement, the “Data Center Community Action Grants program, Meta provides funding for nonprofits and schools to support the long-term vitality of Georgia. It funds projects that help put the power of technology to use for community benefit, connect people online or off and improve STEM education.”

Walton County School District reports that the grants to the recipients in the district will be used to further STEM education in the classroom. The following were this year’s recipients from Walton County:

Social Circle City Schools

To support expanding STEM classroom experiences to help all students grow their science and technology skill sets and understanding.

Team Up Mentoring

To support creating a STEM-themed summer camp to improve academic engagement and performance for underserved youth with significant trauma experiences in Walton County.

Walnut Grove Elementary School

To support interactive STEM learning experiences for all Walnut Grove Elementary School learners to enhance critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving.

Walton County School District – GA

To support STEM initiatives that enhance digital learners’ curiosities and engagement.

Youth Elementary School

To support STEM makerspaces that promote student involvement and inclusiveness for all students, specifically in STEM-related areas.

Youth Middle School

To support opportunities for students to learn and integrate their coding abilities with hands-on engineering skills learned through using robotics.

Camp Twin Lakes

To support growing wellness, connection, and community for children with serious illnesses, disabilities and adverse childhood experiences while providing opportunities for STE(A)M learning outside of school time.

Other recipients included:

Jasper County Charter System

To support environmental field trips in agricultural sciences for Jasper County School students to have hands-on learning experiences focused outside of the classroom.

Morgan County Charter Schools

To enhance STEM education for students grades K-12 with new coding devices and accessories to grow this demanding field.

Newton College & Career Academy

To support the workforce of the future by utilizing virtual reality technology in the classroom.

UGA Extension & 4-H in Newton County

To support 4-H STEM education in and out of the classroom for K-12 students in Newton County.

Newton County Schools

To support providing STEM-on-the-go kits to enhance STEM access and integration for elementary students.