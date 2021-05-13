MFD Lt. David Novak speaks to elementary school students on Career Day

Lt. David Novak, Monroe Fire Department, speaks to children during Career Day at dove Creek Elementary School. Contributed photo

David Novak is a lieutenant with Monroe Fire Department and has been for more than 10 years. For the past several years, after having children of his own, he has made a conscious effort to work with schools in broadening the education on fire safety and careers in the fire service. On May 11, 2021, he attended Career Day at Dove Creek Elementary School to share his knowledge with the children. Each child had the opportunity to ask questions and see some of the equipment that is used in the fire service. Novak truly has a service heart and it shows when he is teaching the children. He has a child of his own who attends Dove Creek Elementary School, which is in neighboring Oconee County.