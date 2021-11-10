MFD recognized by Red Cross in 2nd Annual Heroes Golf Classic

Picture (left to right)Matthew Akins, National Project Lead for the DCS Lives Saved Program, Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong, Fire Chief Andrew Dykes, Dee Dixon, Chief Executive Officer American Red Cross of Georgia. Contributed photo

Smoke alarms save lives. The City of Monroe Fire Department was recognized by the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia at the 2nd Annual Heroes Golf Classic at Chateau Elan held Friday, October 29, 2021 with the Sound the Alarm: Save a Life award for 14 lives saved as a result of a smoke alarm installed through the partnership formed between the department and the American Red Cross.



After a tragic triple fatality residential fire occurred in February 2017, the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia requested to form a partnership with the City of Monroe Fire Department in order to ensure that residential properties in high fire risk areas had a working smoke alarm. Personnel from Monroe Fire and volunteers from the American Red Cross conducted a smoke alarm blitz and spent a day going door to door in the predetermined neighborhoods and installed smoke alarms when it was discovered that one was needed. In November 2019 a fire occurred in one of the residences that had a smoke alarm installed during the blitz. As a result of the functioning smoke alarm, the 14 home occupants were uninjured in the fire although significant fire damage occurred to the residence.



Matthew Akins, National Project Lead for the DCS Lives Saved Program said, “I am so grateful of the wonderful partnership we built after a sad loss to save 14 people and we are looking at saving more lives by partnering with the City of Monroe Fire Department.” Fire Chief Andrew Dykes indicated that both agencies are preparing to perform another smoke alarm blitz next spring. In the meantime, city residents that are in need of a working smoke alarm are encouraged to contact the City of Monroe Fire Department’s Fire Marshal at 770-267-4446 to schedule an installation.