Michael Jackson Tribute is feature for First Friday concert in Monroe Friday

Beyonce Tribute will be opening the show

The King of Pop Experience, A Michael Jackson Tribute is this month’s First Friday Concert in Downtown Monroe. The music begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

According to Monroe downtown, the Ultimate King of Pop Live Experience is the ultimate celebration of the most widely beloved entertainer and profoundly influential artist of all-time. The electrifying performance of Michael Jackson’s top charting, award-winning catalog has thrilled crowds for decades and can be best described as magical, high energy and a “must see” performance. No other performer in history has had such an enormous influence in defining pop music for this generation and generations to come! AND we’ve just heard a Beyonce tribute will be opening the show! Don’t miss this amazing night of music…FREE!”

All concerts will be on the lawn of our historic court house (111 S. Broad Street) while the construction on the Town Green continues.

You can visit the food court for dinner and drinks or go early and dine downtown! Tables (seats 8) are available for purchase for $150. No outside alcohol is permitted but alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using the Monroe branded to-go cup.