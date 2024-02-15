Military veteran enters District 2 BOC race

Military veteran Stoney Brandon is throwing his hat into the political arena as he has announced he will seek the District 2 seat on the Walton County Board of Commissioners.

Brandon is from the Center Hill community and is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S Army after close to three decades of service to country.

Official qualifying for local elections will be held next month with the primary in May/

Brandon said he feels a calling to serve as the representative for District 2.

“I am highly motivated to serve and represent all county citizens with utmost dedication to preserving their rights and concerns,” Brandon said. “I am also committed to teaming with developers in an honorable and mutually beneficial fashion that will sanctify and protect the quality of life desired by all Walton County citizens. I will maintain continuous, ethical and moral support for all concerned. It is my pledge to support the ongoing Board of Commissioner’s success in keeping Walton County a well managed entity serving all citizens, private and business.”

Brandon said he is a seventh generation Georgia resident. Frank Brandon, his grandfather, started farming in Suwanee on a land grant from King George III circa 1770. Brandon would move to Split Silk in Walton County in 1995 from the Trickum community. His community involvement has been extensive and ongoing.

He lists his experience as:

•Three decades of financial management, team leadership and logistical expertise

•Graduated South Gwinnett High School

•Served six honorable years in the U.S. Marine Corps

•Graduated Dekalb Community College

•Graduated Georgia Military Institute

•Graduated Brenau University

•Employed as assistant manager of BellSouth financial budgeting

staff

•Was appointed and served as the “Officer In Charge” of developing and managing the Atlanta 1996 Olympics radio communications systems serving the 27 Olympic venues

•Graduated U.S. Army “Command and General Staff College”

•Was past past vice president of the Tucker Jaycees

•Served as President “South Gwinnett Homeowners Alliance” representing 500 single family community’s rights and privileges before the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners.

•Past president of the Landings Community HOA and the Gladestone Community HOA

•Is currently an active volunteer member in the Loganville Legacy Lions Club

Brandon said he is available to talk to all citizens and voters at 678-896-8466. He will be funding a free, easy and brief telephone based “MAKE 2024 a BETTER YEAR” voting information service beginning in April. This service will briefly explain dates for Walton District 2 citizens to easily utilize county voting such as: early voting, Saturday voting, absentee voting and details for primary and general election participation.

District 2 incumbent commissioner Mark Banks is not seeking reelection in 2024.

