MIND Family & Social Services has Ribbon Cutting of its location in Loganville

On May 16, MIND Family & Social Services had a Ribbon Cutting at its location in Loganville hosted by Walton Chamber of Commerce.

On May 16, 2024, Dr. Cheryl Lockett had a ribbon cutting at her new MIND Family and Social Services business located at 153 Byrd Road in Loganville. Contributed photo

Offering a long list of family and social services—from tele-mental health, individual and family counseling to psychological evaluations, behavioral health assessments and much more, MIND Family & Social Services provides a comprehensive portfolio of behavioral and whole health services. The practice, led by Founder and CEO Dr. Cheryl Lockett, is located at 153 Byrd Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve Walton County, surrounding areas, cities near and far and other states. The need for a healthy approach to mental health care benefits the clients we serve and the community-at-large,” Lockett said. “I decided to place my practice in Loganville because it’s such a great community in which to do business. I look forward to serving the community, meeting local business owners and neighbors. Together, we can do great things in this area!”

According to a press release, “Lockett is no stranger to child welfare, mental health and social services as she has worked in these areas for over 30 years. In fact, her expertise as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and National Certified Counselor (NCC) have given her first-hand opportunities to make a difference in countless lives. Her talented team is made up of licensed psychologists, licensed therapists, supervisor trainees, certified addiction counselors, registered nurses, parent aids and community support individuals—all available to meet the varying needs of the client.”

According to a recent study from Leafwell, Georgia ranks seventh when it comes to the worst access to mental health care. Reportedly, 20.78% of US citizens live with a mental illness, which is equivalent to over 50 million people. Nationally, 45.3% receive treatment, 71.8% report that their needs are met and 89.2% are insured.

Medical marijuana experts at Leafwell analyzed data from Mental Health America to determine which states provide the worst care for people living with mental illness. They used the following three factors to determine a score for each state: adults with AMI (any mental illness) who receive treatment; adults with AMI who report that their needs are met and adults with AMI who have medical insurance.

Georgia was seventh on the list, scoring 65.23/100. Out of 1.4 million adults in the state who have a mental health illness, 82.6% have medical insurance, 70.9% have their needs met and 42.2% have received treatment.

To learn more about MIND Family & Social Services, send an email to info@mindfamilyservices.com or call 678.587.5918.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

