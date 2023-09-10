Missing Child Alert Update: Missing Gwinnett County child located safe

(Suwanee, Ga., September 10, 2023) The Gwinnett Police Department has located Brett Lonnie Brock. Shortly after 2:00 a.m., she returned home safely and is with her parents.

(Suwanee, Ga., September 9, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding a 10-year-old girl.

Brett Lonnie Brock (age 10, Suwanee) was last seen early today, September 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m. outside her home on Hooch River Trail in Suwanee.

Brock is a black female with a medium skin tone and brown eyes, approximately 4’10”, and weighs 73 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink pants, white shoes, and a teal green shirt. Brock has purple and gold circular glasses and dark brown hair braided back in a ponytail.

Gwinnett County Police are conducting an extensive search on the ground utilizing both officers and K9s, as well as from the air, with help from the Police Aviation Unit.

Click here to access her photos.

Gwinnett Police are asking if anyone sees Brock to please call 911. Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information in this case.