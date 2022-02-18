Missing Dog: Family desperately wants their baby home

A local family is asking whoever took their dog from the parking lot of the Marriott Evergreen Hotel on Feb. 13 to please return him to their family.

“PLEASE Bring our baby home! This has been the longest two days of our life. Our family isn’t a family without him,” his distraught family pleads.

The woman who reportedly took him from the parking lot of the Marriott Evergreen hotel was possibly in a blueish Subaru crossover. If you have any information on who it was that took him, please contact 470-691-9119.



