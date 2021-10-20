Missing Dog: Loganville

If you have seen Canelo, the tan French Bulldog that went missing, please call 678-933-2269. He went missing on Oct. 16, 2021 from his home on Markham Park Circle in Loganville.

Surveillance captured on video shows a vehicle stop and then drive off. Canelo’s owners believe it is possible they could possibly have information on his whereabouts. The family just want him home. He is missed, especially by the children in his family. He is now bigger than he is in the photograph.

Image from surveillance

.