Missing juvenile located and suspect charged in case

Juvenile is reunited with parents

Update

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Mar. 8, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department announced that missing juvenile Calleigh Musgrove has located and reunited with her parents.

In the press release, GCPD report that after following up on investigative leads, Calleigh was found at a home in McRae-Helena, Georgia (the southern part of the state) on March 7 and reunited with her parents late yesterday.

Brian Edwards, 21, has been charged with one count of Interference with Custody as a result of this case. He is currently incarcerated in the Telfair County Jail.

(Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

Initial story

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Mar. 5, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police is seeking help from the public to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from unincorporated Lawrenceville.

On March 4, the family of Calleigh Musgrove contacted Gwinnett County Police to report her missing. Calleigh was last seen at around 2:30 a.m., the morning of March 4, at her home. Calleigh is described as a white female, standing five feet five inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, she has blue hair, blue eyes, and a left-side nose piercing.

If anyone sees Calleigh, the are encouraged them to contact 911.

