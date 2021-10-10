Missing person: 20-year-old woman from Monroe missing since Friday

If anyone has information or has seen her they are asked to call 911 – a Mattie’s Call is being issued

A Mattie’s Call is being issued and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a 20-year-old woman from Monroe who has been missing since Friday, Oct. 8th at about 9:13 p.m. Bethany Grace Zamor was last seen on a security camera walking up her driveway at her Walton County home (in the Monroe area off H.D. Atha Road) and it is thought she was possibly picked up by someone (likely a stranger). She was wearing flip flops and only had her phone with her – no purse.

Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman confirmed that a Mattie’s Call is being issued as she does have some special needs and possibly needs help. He said her online footprint is being investigated.

She is described as 5’4″, Caucasian female with a fair complexion, weighing about 120 lbs with brown hair, straight, worn down or in a low ponytail or bun. She wears glasses and has pierced ears. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a mountain on it that says Lookup Lodge, black/gray leggings and flip flops. She had her iphone with a purple Otter box case with her.

If anybody has information or has seen her they are asked to call 911 immediately.