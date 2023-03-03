Missing person alert: Newton County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing man

(COVINGTON, GA – March 3, 2023) – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Covington man.

According to a press release from NCSO, on Feb. 23, 2023, Newton County deputies responded to a fire at 1405 Mote Road in Covington, Ga. Melvin Cooksey was not on location upon arrival; however, witnesses stated that a white hatchback vehicle left the scene shortly before the fire. The make and model is unknown.

Melvin is paralyzed on his left side. He has not been seen or heard from since early last week. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

If you have seen Melvin or know where he is, you are asked to call Investigator French at 678-625-1429 or call 911