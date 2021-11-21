Missing person: At risk 8-year-old missing from Gwinnett County

The missing child has autism

(Peachtree Corners, Ga., November 21, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for 8-year-old female, Nicole Hall, who has autism. She is missing from the Hometown Studios at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd in the Peachtree Corners are where the family is new to. She was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 am this morning.

She was last seen wearing a blue Tweedy-Bird jacket, with a blue and white pajama set. She is possibly wearing her glasses and her rainbow light-up shoes. Hall is 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. She is a black female, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. Hall’s mother is extremely concerned for her daughter’s safety. Anyone who may come in contact with her or learn of her whereabouts to call the police immediately.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Case Number: 21-095231