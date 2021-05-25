Missing Person: Gwinnett PD need the public’s help in finding a missing woman, 70

(Lilburn, Ga., May 24, 2021)-The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing, elderly female with high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

Soon Nam (age 70) was last seen at her home on 998 Dickens Road in Lilburn on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Her husband contacted law enforcement when Soon did not return home.

She is 5 feet tall, 4 inches and weighs 115 lbs. She has dark brown hair, black eyes and wears reading glasses.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-039049