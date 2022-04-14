Missing person: Gwinnett PD seek help in locating missing 20-year-old woman

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 14, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing female with several mental disorders who is highly impulsive and does not understand the consequences. She was described as a very social person and yearns for acceptance.

Kayleigh Abbott (20) was last seen on Wednesday, April 13. She is approximately 5’02” and weighs 160 lbs. Kayleigh has dirty blonde hair with faded blue and red coloring.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., Abbott got out of her mother’s vehicle while sitting in traffic on Sugarloaf Pkwy near Scenic Hwy. She was last seen wearing a black Under Armor shirt, tie-dye pants, and rainbow-colored crocks.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513- 5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-0031143