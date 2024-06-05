Missing teen: Gwinnett PD seek teen missing for 4 months

The 16-year-old was last seen on Feb. 1, 2024

Photo contributed by Gwinnett County Police Department

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (June 5, 2024) The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Buford teen.

Asata Amun was reported missing by her father. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. She was last seen at her home on Westoak Court in Buford.

She has still not returned home and there has been no documented communication with her since the time of her disappearance. Asata was last seen on doorbell video running out the front door of her residence on February 1. She did not take any personal items with her.

The day before her disappearance, Asata was disciplined by administrators at her school. Detectives believe that incident may have provoked her to leave the house on the day she was last seen. The police department issued a news release and social media posts about this case previously but have not received information leading to Asata’s location. Investigators have been working on this case since Asata’s disappearance and are asking for the public’s help for any new information. According to family members, Asata did not speak of running away before she left and they are hopeful that someone may come forward with information about her location.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

