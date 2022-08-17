Missing person: Gwinnett PD seeks help in locating missing man with medical concerns

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 17, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Bobby Joe Denny went missing from Freeman’s Mill Park, located at 1401 Alcovy Road in Lawrenceville yesterday, August 16. He was last seen in the park by a friend. Denny has medical concerns which necessitate finding him quickly.

Denny is a white male, 5’09” tall, medium build, brown eyes, and red hair recently dyed blonde. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-colored shirt, black and purple sneakers, and he wears glasses.

Weather permitting, search operations will continue today, and detectives will follow up on the incident. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220066603