Missing person: Snellville PD seek help in locating a medically fragile 92-year-old woman

GBI has been asked to declare a Mattie’s Call

On August 6, 2023, around 11:30 a.m., Snellville officers responded to a missing person in the Rose Lake subdivision off Lenora Church Road. Family indicated that Dorothy Williams was missing from their home off Kingstream Way. Officers, family, and neighbors have checked the area, and are continuing to check the area. Based on a medical condition, we have asked for the GBI to declare a Mattie’s Call.

Dorothy Williams

Dorothy is 92 years old, 5’00” tall, 100 pounds, and has long gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue and white pajamas with black slippers. She was mentioned to be able to walk well. We ask that if anyone finds Dorothy to call 911.