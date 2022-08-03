Missing person Update: Critical missing person in Gwinnett County has returned home safe

Update: Gwinnett County Police reported Wednesday morning that this missing person has returned home safe!

(Snellville, Ga., August 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ma’Nique Prayer. She was last seen leaving her residence on foot around 5:30 this morning. She has a diminished mental capacity and is in need of epilepsy medication. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, black t-shirt, and blue gloves with the fingers cut out. She has a tattoo on her right bicep of a rose with a knife through it.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, the are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-0062631