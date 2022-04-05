Missing person Update: Gwinnett Police continue to seek public’s help in locating man missing for more than two years

Update:

Update #2: (Lawrenceville, Ga., April 5, 2022) Logan McCaskill is still missing. His family has not heard from him, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating McCaskill. If you or someone you know has any information or can verify his safety, please contact detectives or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. He was last seen on Dec. 30, 2019

(Lawrenceville, Georgia) The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult, Logan McCaskill Jr. On December 30th, McCaskill traveled with his father from Yemassee, South Carolina, to make deliveries for the Allied Moving Company located at 750 Progress Industrial Boulevard in Lawrenceville.

When McCaskill and his father arrived to the business, McCaskill’s father went inside to pick up paperwork. When the father returned to the truck, McCaskill was gone. McCaskill is not familiar with the area and it is unknown whether he left on foot or in a vehicle. McCaskill has several medical conditions that require him to take medication daily. McCaskill left his medication, wallet, and phone in the truck.

McCaskill is a 43-year-old male. He is approximately 5’08 in height and 185 pounds. He has a short afro and goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray Allied Moving sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 19-120520