Missing person update: The 87-year-old Gwinnett County woman has been located safe

Update: Gwinnett County Police Department reports that Ms. Anderson has been located. She is safe and in the process of being reunited with her family.

Jeanette Trad Anderson, 87, has been missing for more than 30 hours

(Lilburn, Ga., Sept. 7, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing 87-year-old Lilburn female.

On Sept. 6, at about 4 p.m., the family of Jeanette Trad Anderson, 87, contacted the police to report her missing. Ms. Anderson is believed to be driving a white Honda Accord passenger car with Georgia tag TDR8249. Ms. Anderson’s last known location was on Interstate 75 South in Dooly County yesterday, Sept. 6, at around 10:30 a.m. She is described as a white female, about 5 foot 5 inches and 112 pounds, with grey or white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, maroon jacket, jean shorts, and white tennis shoes. Ms. Anderson also likes to wear her hair in a ponytail.

If anyone sees Ms. Anderson, the are encourage to call 911.