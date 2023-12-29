Missing teen: Newton County Sheriff’s Office seeks whereabouts of missing Covington teen

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2023) – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for a missing teen runaway from Covington, Ga. According to Caitlin Jett, communications officer for NCSO, the last known location of Addison Elizabeth Poynter, 15, was 7 p.m. lat night in Downtown Blue Ridge.

“Our Criminal Investigations Division is working with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office to locate her. Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown has also been in touch with Fannin County Sheriff Dane Kirby.”

According to the BOLO, the teen ran away from her home in Covington during the night of Dec. 27, 2023. She left a note for her parents telling them that she was going away for a while. She was last seen wearing pajama pants with ducks on them, a dark hoodie and wearing white crocs.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact Investigator Alberto at 678-625-1429 or CID Commander Lt. B. Watterson at 678-625-1419 or email oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

