Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10

The Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes is schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit both the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and the Monroe Junior Woman’s Club.

You can purchase your tickets now in person at MWCA or online. LEARN MORE HERE Now through November 15 for an early bird discount of $25.From Nov. 16 – Dec. 10, when the ticket price will be $30.

Mistletoe in Monroe is a beloved annual tradition in Monroe, looked forward to every year by our community! It consists of tours of lovely local homes and is a vital fundraiser for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and the Monroe Junior Woman’s Club. Both non-profit organizations that serve Walton County.

Twelve venues on tour:

Nine lovely private homes in downtown Monroe and “greater Monroe” plus three unique specialty public venues. In the photos shown on our website, you can see a sneak peek of some of the homes featured on our tour.

Tickets are already selling!! 🎉

🎄Please note: the actual map/guide-tickets will be ready to be picked up Dec. 1 – 10. Buy your ticket ahead of time because we expect to sell out! Keep your receipt!🎄