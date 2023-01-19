MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe billed a success

MONROE, GA (Jan. 18, 2022) The annual MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe was “an amazing success,” according to Elizabeth Jones who heads up the project.

“Extra special thanks to W&A Engineering for helping 3 years in a row,” Jones said. “Thank you to all of our volunteers who helped to place markers and plant daffodils. You are all very much appreciated.”

Jones began this project in the spring of 2019 and over the four years it has made great progress in restoring this African American Cemetery to its rightful place of pride in the community. In the spring, the daffodils will also begin blooming.

“It was a mess. It has taken years to get to this point. I have just incorporated a nonprofit, Preserve & Serve Georgia, Inc. I will be writing more grants to repair the rest of the broken markers,” Jones said. “It is exciting to see the progress we have made as a community… It really does take a village!”

Click or tap on this link for more information on Preserve & Serve Georgia, Inc.

Top three photos are before, bottom three are after. Contributed photos

The Zion Hill Cemetery, is located within the circular parking area of the shopping center at 226 Alcovy Street in Monroe, Ga.

If you are interested in joining the project you can follow it on Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery Facebook page to find additional volunteer dates or call Elizabeth Jones at 706-621-3580.

