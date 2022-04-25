Monday, April 25, is the last day to register to vote in the 2022 Georgia Primary Elections

Advanced voting begins on May 2, 2022

Georgia’s 2022 Primary Election takes place on May 24, 2022. In order to vote, you must be registered and if you haven’t registered yet, Monday, 25, 2022 is the last day to register.

You do not have to go to the county elections office to register. You can register online, by clicking here. If you’re already registered, the Secretary of State Office suggests that you visit the website Monday to make sure that all of your information is correct. If something is wrong, you will still have time to resubmit the correct application.

Once registered, you’ll be ready to vote.

The Walton County Elections office is now accepting absentee ballot applications for the General Primary, May 24, 2022 Election. If you want to vote an absentee ballot by mail, you may request an application by phone, email or print the application by clicking HERE. You may email the application to elections@co.walton.ga.us, fax it to 770-267-1408 or hand deliver to the Elections office located at 1110 E Spring St. Ste. 100, Monroe. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is May 13, 2022. No absentee ballot will be accepted after May 13th.

Advance Voting will be located at Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe and Meridian Park in Loganville. The hours will be Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5 pm starting May 2 – May 20. There will be Saturday voting on May 7, 2022 and May 14, 2022 from the hours of 9 am – 5 p.m. There will be a manned Ballot Drop Box located inside Meridian Park in Loganville during the hours of advance voting only.

Loganville – Meridian Park and Recreation Center, 3620 SR-81, Loganville, GA 30052

Monroe – Walton County Board of Elections, 303 South Hammond Drive, Suite 111, Monroe, GA 30655

Social Circle Precinct will have a new permanent polling location. The location will be South Walton Community Center, 573 Fairplay Rd., Social Circle, GA 30025. Beginning immediately all Federal, State, County and City Elections shall be held at this location.

Public Notice from the Walton County Elections Office

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 21-2-386(a)(2)(A) and SEB Rule 183-1-14-.14. This is to notify the citizens of Walton County that the Board of Elections will begin the tabulation of Absentee Ballots cast in the May 24, 2022 General Primary/Special Election at 10:00 AM on May 18, 2022 in the Walton County Elections Office located at 1110 E Spring St., Suite 100 in Monroe. Tabulation will continue daily, as needed depending on the volume of ballots received, from 10:00 AM until 2 PM.

Logic & Accuracy Testing on the voting equipment for the General Primary Election will be held at the Walton County Board of Elections office located at 1110 E. Spring St., Ste. 100, Monroe. We will begin Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and continue daily until complete.

REDISTRICTING

Due to the 2020 Census, state legislation, along with local representatives, have redrawn district lines. This means residents may be in new districts and may have different representatives. Walton County Elections has completed redistricting. New voter registration/precinct cards will be mailed out to all registered voters.