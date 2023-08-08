Monday’s storms again keep local crews busy

Storm damage from Aug. 7, 2023 on Miller Bottom Road. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 7, 2023) – There were warnings all day that the storms in central and north central/east Georgia could potentially be severe and, for some, they lived up to expectations.

Walton County Fire Rescue was kept busy from 5 p.m. when the first round hit.

“Since 5 pm we have worked 11 trees or power lines down calls,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Currently out on Miller Bottom Road with trees and power lines down on a vehicle. Two houses struck by lightning, one on Mountain Creek Church Road, and one on Lake Vista Drive, neither had significant damage.”

League gave an update at 8:40 p.m. on other calls that had since come in.

“Four more trees and power lines down calls, including one on a house and car on Navajo Trail. Also another house struck by lightning on Center Hill Church Road,” League said.

There were other reports of trees down and power outages from people on social media. The Warnings were cancelled before 7 p.m. but the Watch remained in effect until 8 p.m. for north central and northeastern Georgia.

League said no injuries were reported.

This comes on the heels of Sunday’s storms that also brought trees down and had reports of lightning strikes on two houses.