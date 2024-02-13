Monroe and Loganville residents arrested in Athens regional drug bust

Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation

Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports that six people were arrested in a regional drug bust, including two local resident also charged for alleged Methamphetamine Trafficking. Charles Armstrong of Loganville, and David Glaze of Monroe were included in those arrested. Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.

According to a press release from Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office,

South Carolina, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office, concluded a lengthy operation into Methamphetamine Trafficking in Athens.

“The operation culminated in executing two search warrants: one at Hallmark trailer park on Spring

Valley Road and one at Pinewood Estates North trailer park on US Highway 29 North.

The investigation has led to the seizure of 39 kilograms of Methamphetamine (“street value” in excess

of $340,000), a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, and approx. $32,000 in US currency,” Lt. Jody Thompson, ACCPD public information officer said in the press release.

The following six individuals were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Bryant McLaughlin of Dillon, SC

Sammy Fleming of Eastover, SC

Charles Armstrong of Loganville, GA

David Glaze of Monroe, GA

Edgar Garcia-Hernandez of Athens, GA

Jose Macias-Garcia of Athens, GA.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

