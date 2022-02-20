Monroe Area Boys Varsity Basketball bring home the 8 AAA Regional Championship title

Take on Ringold in first round of GHSA Basketball playoffs this week

Saturday night, Monroe Area High School’s Boys Varsity Basketball team became the second Walton County School District basketball team in as many days to bring home a regional basketball title.

With an overtime win of 61-56 against Franklin County on Feb. 19, the MAHS Varsity Boys’ team clinched the 2022 8 AAA Regional Championship. This was the night after the Social Circle Redskins beat Towns County to bring home the Regional 8 A Championship. Both teams are now headed to the playoffs.

The Hurricanes take on the Ringold Tigers in the opening round this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Tickets are available exclusively on GoFan. Cash tickets are not available. The game will be live streamed on the NFHS Network

The Hurricanes head into the playoffs with a 12-16 record overall and 5 – 6 in the league. The Tigers come into the game with a 10 – 20 overall record and 5 – 16 in the league.

Information for the GHSA State Basketball Playoffs can be found at GHSA Basketball Page. The Finals will take place from March 9 – 12, 2022 at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA. Watch Live at NFHSNetwork.com. Tickets are $15.00 per day.

Playoff Brackets are located at GHSA Website. Click HERE for Boys Bracket.