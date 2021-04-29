Monroe Area High School was on lockdown Thursday as authorities investigated a threat

At 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, officials with Walton County School District reported that a soft lockdown that the school had been placed on since early in the school day had been lifted. Callen Moore, public relations officer for the district said the lockdown was due to a threat. Police will stay on location as a precaution for the rest of the day.

“This morning, MAHS was placed on a precautionary soft lockdown after several students received notification of a threat made against the school. At this time, all students and staff are safe, and local law enforcement officers have completed their search of the school building with no findings,” Moore said. “The lockdown has been lifted and students have resumed their normal schedules. Additional security will be on campus for the remainder of the day.”