Monroe Area to face Carver Atlanta tonight in Round 2 of the GHSA Football playoffs

Monroe Area’s Darrion Manuel rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes past Dawson County 35-13 Saturday night in Dawsonville. Photo by Rio Smith | Dawson County News

After winning Round one of the Georgia High School Football playoffs on Nov. 12, Monroe Area moves to Round 2. According to the Walton Tribune, the Hurricanes made use of good field position and a great game from reserve running back Darrion Manuel and linebacker Jakyri Jones to beat Dawson County 35-13 in a first round Georgia High School Athletic Association playoff game.

This improves Monroe Area to a 6-5 record and the team will now face Carver Atlanta on Friday in Atlanta.

