Monroe Bicentennial Celebrations continue with Town Green Groundbreaking yesterday and official birthday party today

Monroe, Ga. incorporation date – Nov. 30, 1821

Today, Nov. 30, 2021, is the official Bicentennial Celebration for the City of Monroe. Exactly 200 years ago, Monroe was incorporated – first as a town, later converting to a city.

The City of Monroe will host the big birthday celebration today. This city-wide Birthday Party will take place from 3 – 7 p.m. hosted by City Hall at 215 N. Broad St. It will include trucks, inflatables, touch a truck and, of course, a birthday cake!

The week-plus of celebrations began early, with the first of historian Steve Brown’s Then and Now presentations at Grace Monroe on Sunday. If you missed it, he will have an encore presentation to wrap everything up next Sunday, Dec. 5.

The celebrations continued Monday with the groundbreaking of the town green followed by a Bicentennial Reception in the evening hosted by the McDaniel Tichenor House. When completed the Town Green is expected to be the Crown Jewel for recreation and entertainment for the City of Monroe. According to the city’s website, “this 1.67 acre urban style park is located at 306 South Madison Avenue and will be the anchor for downtown to provide a space for hosting a multitude of events for citizens and visitors. The proposed master plan will include a stage, terraced landscape seating, large open area for events, public restrooms, splash pad, sidewalks, parking along the perimeter, and a plaza style area. This park may also be the trailhead for a possible rails to trails development in the future.”

See the gallery below of the renderings of the finished product that were on display at the groundbreaking. Click on any photo to page through the pictures individually.

The Monroe Area High School Chorus performed God Bless America and It’s a Wonderful World to open the Groundbreaking Ceremony – and they did not disappoint. Click or tap on the Youtube below for the wonderful rendition of God Bless America. The music from the MAHS Girls Chorus performance of It’s a Wonderful World can be heard in the background of the photo gallery of the groundbreaking.