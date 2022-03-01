Monroe child care center added to sponsored food program

Big Blue Marble on Bold Springs Road in Walton County now included in the program

ATLANTA – (Feb. 28, 2022) – Quality Care for Children (QCC) announced that it is adding 10 new child care programs to its U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). Big Blue Marble on Bold Springs Road is one of those programs that has been added. Blue Marble has been in Monroe for a while but is now under new ownership and has 126 children enrolled.

The images above are contributed photos from Candy Canes Learning Center, but are a good example of children helping to create the meal by assembling the salad and showcases the quality and variety of foods that can be found on CACFP approved child care menus.

QCC aids programs through CACFP as a way to help child care providers deliver a better quality food program and assist children living in food insecure homes with access to healthy food. QCC supports more than 150 child care centers, at-risk after school programs, emergency shelters, and 410 family child care home programs located throughout Georgia.

“Young children’s rapidly developing bodies and brains require key nutrients for growth and function,” said Pam Tatum, president and chief executive officer for Quality Care for Children. “With QCC sponsoring child care food programs, providers are able to lean on us for guidance about providing more well-balanced meals and snacks, expose children to foods they may not have access to at home, and save money to invest in other areas of their program.”

While the child care food program benefits Georgia’s child care providers in a variety of ways, it is very positive for families who live in food insufficient households as they often rely on child care programs and schools for daily meals and snacks to supplement what their children eat. Without proper nutrition, children often lag behind their peers in cognitive development and may have poor health overall.

Meals are available to all children enrolled in the program at no separate charge, helping to provide them with regular and nutritious meals daily at their child care program.

The newest early learning child care programs sponsored by Quality Care for Children are:

Child Care Centers :

Big Blue Marble #45 – Monroe (Walton County)

1860 Bold Springs Road, Monroe, Ga., 30656

Angel Learning Center (Chatham County)

178 Basswood Drive, Savannah, Ga., 31407

Angel Learning Center – Valdosta (Lowndes County)

426 Murray Road, Valdosta, Ga., 31602

Building Blocks Learning Academy – Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County)

1455 Pleasant Hill Road, Lawrenceville, Ga., 30044

Family Child Care Home Programs :

Daphne Bailey (DeKalb County)

7727 Stone Meadow Trail, Lithonia, Ga., 30058

Pamela Keaton (Paulding County)

217 Brookside Dr., Dallas, Ga., 30132

Christina Phillips (Fulton County)

1713 Austin Road, SW, Atlanta, Ga., 30331

Sandra Simmons (Emanuel County)

3094 US Hwy 80 East, Twin City, Ga., 30471

Brandi Smith (Cobb County)

3803 Henry Court, Acworth, Ga., 30101

Kirlyn Thomas (DeKalb County)

7200 Fair Harbor Way, Lithonia, Ga., 30058

The Child and Adult Care Food Program was established in 1968 by Congress to ensure children in licensed or approved daycare centers, settlement houses, and recreation centers were receiving nutritious meals.

Approximately 20 years later, following the passage of the Older American Act, new amendments allowed for participation by select adult day care centers, which initiated the name change to its current Child and Adult

Care Food Program name. Ten years later, the program was further updated to allow for “at-risk” after school programs and shelters housing homeless children to participate.

For more information regarding QCC’s sponsorship of Child and Adult Care Food Programs, contact Reynaldo Green, Vice President of Health and Nutrition, at 404-479-4251.

About Quality Care for Children

For more than forty years, Quality Care for Children (QCC) has remained Georgia’s leader in equipping parents and child care providers with the resources they need to receive and provide high quality, affordable child care. The organization provides on-site consulting, training, business resources, and nutrition programs to child care programs and supports parents with a free referral service and tuition assistance for low-income families. Please visit www.QualityCareforChildren.org or call (404) 479-4181 for more information.