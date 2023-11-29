Monroe Church of God Christmas Market Dec. 2

The Monroe Church of God is hosting a Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where there will be holiday gifts, candles, soap, clothing, home goods, jewelry and more on sale for those Christmas gifts you’ve been looking for. There will be 30 vendors looking to market their wares. There also will be food available for purchase.

Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to noon if you want to take that traditional photograph with him.

Monroe Church of God is located at 1264 E Church St. in Monroe.

