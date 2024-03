The Monroe Church in Monroe is offering local youth a fun night this Wednesday, March 6, From 7 – 9 p.m. all area youth are invited, at no charge, for and evening of “food fun and safe place to hang out.” Included in the fun is a large gaming trailer with all the latest video games.

The Monroe Church is located at 1113 South Broad Street in Monroe.

Find out more on Facebook at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print