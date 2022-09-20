Monroe City Council approves apartment complex off Hwy 78 in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Sept. 19, 2022) – By a vote of 4-3, the Monroe City Council Tuesday last week approved a rezone and then a subsequent variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC that green lights an upscale 282 apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. Councilmen Norman Garrett and Charles Boyce and Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford were the three dissenting votes on the rezone.

The complex that was approved will include 3-story buildings with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool cabana and plaza, multi-use greenspace, a volleyball court, dog park, lawns, pathways with benches and a pavilion. A traffic light also is planned for a Highway 78 entrance to the complex.

Draft rendering of Jacks Creek Landing LLC Apartment Complex.

The applicant explained that the estimated rental cost of the various apartments would be about $1,475 for a one-bedroom, about $1,850 for a two-bedroom and just at about $2,000 for a three-bedroom. Councilman Norman Garrett said he was under the impression that this development would bring affordable housing to the area and that pricing for rental accommodations was not affordable at all.

But the applicant said at the going rate for rentals, those prices are affordable. It was also suggested that possibly a two-bedroom apartment could be shared by two people splitting the cost of the accommodations.

“If you tell me that two families have to share in a two-bedroom apartment to pay for it, I don’t call that affordable,” Garrett said.

Councilwoman Lee Malcom said she understood the complex was to provide workplace accommodations for young professionals working at places like Rivian. That made shared accommodations by two people, not two families, understandable.

However, Garrett was not persuaded and maintained that those prices are not affordable.

Councilman Ty Gregory said he understood where Garrett was coming from with regard to affordable housing, which is a different issue. He said there also is a shortage of reasonably priced housing for people on the lower end of the economic scale who need affordable housing, and that is an issue that organizations like Habitat for Humanity is currently tackling. He urged everybody to get involved in working with Habitat for Humanity projects.