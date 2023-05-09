Monroe City Council to again discuss alcohol ordinance amendments and affordable housing

The Monroe City Council will have its May 2023 regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Again this month, amendments to the alcoholic beverages ordinance will be up for discussion. The matter was raised at the March City Council meeting by Councilman Larry Bradley and was put on the agenda in April where it was discussed in length, but no vote was taken. During the discussion, the subject of affordable housing also was raised and Mayor John Howard agreed that both items would be put on the May agenda for discussion. Consequently, both matters are on the agenda to be discussed under separate items.

City Hall is located at 215 N Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. April 11, 2023 Council Minutes

b. March 21, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

c. March 28, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

d. March 23, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

e. March 23, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

f. March 23, 2023 Urban Redevelopment Agency Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Presentations

a. Georgia Public Works Week Proclamation

2. Public Comments

III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Utilities: Solar Power Purchase Contract Second Amendment

IV. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. Rezone – 1203 South Madison Avenue

2. New Business

a. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – San Andres Monroe LLC

b. Appointment – Historic Preservation Commission

c. Appeal – Brookland Commons PRD

d. Rezone – 1203 South Madison Avenue

e. Intergovernmental Agreement with Walton County and City of Loganville for Aerial Photometrics

f. Traffic Signal Reimbursement – US 78 / SR 10 at Aycock Avenue

g. Approval – July Meeting Schedule

h. Discussion – Affordable Housing

i. Discussion – Alcohol Ordinance Amendments

V. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Real Estate Issue (s)

2. Legal Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN

VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Central Services Report

2. Monthly Code Report

3. Monthly Economic Development Report

4. Monthly Finance Report

5. Monthly Fire Report

6. Monthly Police Report

7. Monthly Solid Waste Report

8. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

9. Monthly Telecom Report

10. Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report