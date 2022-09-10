Monroe City Council Tuesday to consider 282 upscale apartment complex off Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave

The Monroe City Council will have its September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The agenda includes a public hearing on a rezone and variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC to make way for an upscale apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. The complex will include 3-story buildings with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The request is for 282 apartments. The planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool cabana and plaza, multi-use greenspace, a volleyball court, dog park, lawns, pathways with benches and a pavilion.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in Council Chambers at Monroe City Hall, 215 N Broad Street. It is also broadcast live on local cable TV Channel 16 and Youtube at this link.

The full agenda follows.

CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. August 9, 2022 Council Minutes

b. August 9, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

c. August 2, 2022 Public Safety Committee Minutes

d. July 19, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

e. July 26, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

f. July 14, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. August 11, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

h. July 14, 2022 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

i. August 11, 2022 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments

BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update Assistant City Administrator Update Department Requests Finance: Approval – Keck & Wood Additional Services for TAP Grant Public Safety: Replacement of Laptops and Docking Stations Public Safety: Approval – Walton County School SRO Program Agreement

d. Public Safety: Approval – Walton County School SRO Program Agreement for Foothills Charter

Public Safety: Approval – George Walton Academy SRO Program Agreement Public Works: Purchase of Solid Tires Public Works: Rest Haven Cemetery – Paving Rehabilitation Public Works: Library Parking Lot – Front and Back Rehabilitation Utilities: Georgia Public Web Consent to Assignment

OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe

NEW BUSINESS Public Hearings

a. Rezone – Southwest Corner of US Highway 78 & Aycock Avenue

b. Variance – Southwest Corner of US Highway 78 & Aycock Avenue

c. Variance – 204 Felker Street

New Business

d. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Monroe Food Mart

e. Appointment – Housing Authority

f. Resolution – Rescinding Limitation on Outside City Water Moratorium

g. 1st Reading – Short-Term Rental Ordinance Amendment

h. 1st Reading – Redistricting Ordinance to Amend Charter

i. 1st Reading – Taxation Ordinance Amendment

DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Personnel Issue (s)

ADJOURN

DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report