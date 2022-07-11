Monroe City Council to consider beer and wine license for new bar and grill restaurant headed for the city

The City of Monroe’s July City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at City Hall located at 215 N. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend.

One of the items the City Council will consider is a beer and wine consumption license for the Thirsty Moose, a bar and grill type restaurant planned for 132 N Broad St. in Monroe. The property, formerly the home to Sidestreet Boutique and J. Reynolds Furniture and Interiors, has been sold and the new owners are slated to open The Thirsty Moose in the new year. Sidestreet Boutique and J. Reynolds Furniture have moved to a new location at 136 W. Highland Avenue.

The City Council is also looking to commission a study into impact fees for future developments in the city. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. June 14, 2022 Council Minutes

b. June 14, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

c. June 7, 2022 Parks Committee Minutes

d. May 17, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

e. May 24, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Various: Approval – Surplus Items

b. Airport: Tentative Allocation Approval Request

c. Utilities: Approval – Commercial Development Fees

d. Utilities: Managed WiFi Pricing

e. Utilities: Streaming TV Pricing

f. Utilities: Trickling Filter Pumps Electrical Upgrade



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. New Business

a. Application – Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – The Thirsty Moose

b. Approval – GDOT Right of Way Acquisition Contract and Resolution

c. Downtown Green Contract Authorization Change Order #1

d. Impact Fee Study & Implementation – Professional Services Contract

e. 2022 TSPLOST Intergovernmental Agreement



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Legal Issue (s)

2. Personnel Issue (s)



VIII. ADJOURN



IX. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report