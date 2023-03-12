Monroe City Council to consider FLOCK camera system, impact fees, at Tuesday’s meeting

The Monroe City Council will have its March 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 215 N Broad St.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council will consider spending $28,500 the first year and $25,000 annually subsequently to install 10 FLOCK cameras in precise locations within the city limits. These cameras have the ability to scan license plates on vehicles that pass by and also would allow law enforcement to investigate crimes that occur within the city. The cameras would be located primarily within major thoroughfares.

Another item to be considered is funding a study on impact fees on development in the city, particularly in the light of the June 30th expiration of the current plat moratorium.

The full agenda follows. The public is invited to attend.

CALL TO ORDER

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. February 14, 2023 Council Minutes

b. February 14, 2023 Executive Session Minutes

c. January 17, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

d. January 24, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Police: Purchase of FLOCK Camera System

b. Utilities: Purchase of Telecom Service Bucket Truck

d. Utilities: Purchase of Transformers

IV. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearing(s)

a. Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #15

2. New Business

a. Impact Fees – Hall Consulting, Inc.

b. Form-Based Code Contract

c. 2nd Reading – Ordinance to Amend Official Zoning Map

d. 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #15

e. Resolution – 2022 Budget Amendment

f. Resolution – Georgia Cities Week, April 23 – 29, 2023

g. Opioid Settlements

V. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Personnel Issue (s)

2. Legal Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN

VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Central Services Report

2. Monthly Code Report

3. Monthly Economic Development Report

4. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

5. Monthly Finance Report

6. Monthly Fire Report

7. Monthly Police Report

8. Monthly Solid Waste Report

9. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

10. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report