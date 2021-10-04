Monroe City Council to consider two new subdivisons totalling 385 new homes

Proposed Plat for Mountain Creek Estates subdivision up for review

The City of Monroe will have its October 2021 Committee Work Session and Called City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Council Chambers at the Monroe City Hall. Items up for discussion include plat reviews for two subdivisions for a total of 385 homes. Mountain Creek Estates off McDaniel Street has plans for 75 homes and River Pointe off Double Springs Church Road and Cedar Ridge Road with plans for 310 homes.

Proposed plat for River Pointe Subdivision up for Review.

The regular City Council Meeting will take place at the same place and time next week, Oct. 12, 2021.

The public is invited to each meeting. The full agenda follows.





I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Roll Call

2. City Administrator Update

3. Central Services Update



II. COMMITTEE INFORMATION

1. Finance

a. Monthly Finance Report

2. Airport

a. Monthly Airport Report

3. Public Works

a. Monthly Solid Waste Report

b. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

4. Utilities

a. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

b. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

5. Public Safety

a. Monthly Fire Report

b. Monthly Police Report

c. Approval – HVAC Purchase and Installation

6. Planning & Code

a. Monthly Code Report

7. Economic Development

a. Monthly Economic Development Report

8. Parks

a. Monthly Parks Report



III. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION

1. Preliminary Plat Review – Mountain Creek Estates

2. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe

3. 1st Reading – GMEBS Amended and Restated Defined Benefit Retirement Plan Ordinance

4. 2nd Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #11



IV. ITEMS REQUIRING ACTION

1. Consultant Services to Prepare a Comprehensive Plan Update



V. MAYOR’S UPDATE



VI. ADJOURN TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Legal Issue (s)

2. Real Estate Issue (s)



VII. ADJOURN