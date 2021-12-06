Monroe City Council to present city’s Comprehensive Plan and discuss plat reviews for mixed use development and Monroe Pavilion

The City of Monroe will have its December 2021 Committee Work Session and Called Meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 at City Hall located at 215 N. Broad St. The community is invited to attend. There will be a public presentation of the city’s Comprhensive Plan Presentation. Also on the agenda for discussion is the the plat review for a new mixed use development, Veteran’s Walk, off Alcovy Street at the old location of the American Legion as well as a plat review for the soon to open Monroe Pavilion with Publix as the anchor.

The full Agenda follows:



I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Roll Call

2. City Administrator Update

3. Central Services Update



II. PUBLIC PRESENTATION

1. Comprehensive Plan Presentation



III. COMMITTEE INFORMATION

1. Finance

a. Monthly Finance Report

2. Airport

a. Monthly Airport Report

3. Public Works

a. Monthly Solid Waste Report

b. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

c. Discussion / Approval – 2022 LMIG Application

4. Utilities

a. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

b. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

c. Dedication of Grand Haven Sewer Pump Station

5. Public Safety

a. Monthly Fire Report

b. Monthly Police Report

6. Planning & Code

a. Monthly Code Report

7. Economic Development

a. Monthly Economic Development Report

8. Parks

a. Monthly Parks Report



IV. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION

1. Public Hearing Rezone / Annexation – 1167 Golfview Terrace and 0 Oakland Ridge

2. Public Hearing Monroe Corridor Commission Appeal – 1000 East Spring Street

3. Public Hearing Comprehensive Plan

4. COA Demolition Appeal – 1238 South Madison Avenue

5. Conditional Use – 611 Davis Street

6. Preliminary Plat Review – 318 Alcovy Street – Veterans Walk

7. Preliminary Plat Review – 0 Charlotte Rowell Boulevard – Monroe Pavilion

8. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Food Mart Monroe

9. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Publix

10. Appointments (3) – Downtown Development Authority & Convention & Visitors Bureau Authority & Urban Redevelopment Agency

11. 2nd Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #12

12. Approval – 2022 Budget Resolution

13. Resolution – Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan

14. Adopt – 2022 Council Meeting Schedule



V. ITEMS REQUIRING ACTION

1. Public Hearing

a. 2022 Budget All Funds

2. Resolution – Temporary Moratorium of Residential Development Outside of City Core



VI. MAYOR’S UPDATE



VII. ADJOURN