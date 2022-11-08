Monroe City Council to vote on salary increases for elected officials

The Monroe City Council is looking to increase the future salaries of its elected officials. An item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is asking for the council to consider raising the salary of the mayor’s post to $14,400 annually ($1,200 a month) and the city council posts to $9,600 annually ($800 a month). According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, in 2017 the Monroe mayor’s position paid $7,200 annually and the city council posts paid $6,000 annually. The mayor’s salary for Monroe was significantly lower than the $12,000 paid to the Mayor of Loganville – a city in the same size category. The Loganville City Council members were paid $6,000 annually at that time, the same at Monroe City Council members.

If approved, the increases in salary would not be effective until after the taking of office of those elected at the next regular municipal election held after said increases in salary have been voted in. This will be the first reading of the ordinance which would then become effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Monroe City Council will have its meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 8, 2022 at Monroe City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. October 11, 2022 Council Minutes

b. October 11, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

c. September 20, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

d. September 27, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

e. September 8, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

f. September 8, 2022 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Presentations

a. Monroe Area High School Proclamation

b. Lexie Calvert Proclamation

2. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Public Works: Transfer Station Transportation Bid Award

b. Utilities: Deletion of Analog Signals



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. Rezone – 1101 Double Springs Church Road Connector

b. Conditional Use – 517 Hill Street

2. New Business

a. Rezone – 1101 Double Springs Church Road Connector

b. Conditional Use – 517 Hill Street

c. Final Plat Approval – Mill Farm Place

d. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – East Church Food Mart

e. Approval – Chamber of Commerce Contract

f. Approval – Telecommunications & Right of Way Management Program Agreement and Resolution

g. Renewal – Health and Ancillary Insurance

h. 1st Reading – Mayor and Council Annual Salary Increase Ordinance

i. 1st Reading – Speed Zone Ordinance Amendment

j. 2nd Reading – Short-Term Rental Ordinance Amendment



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Personnel Issue (s)



VIII. ADJOURN



IX. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

