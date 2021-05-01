Monroe Community Blood Drive May 3 with COVID-19 antibody test

There will be a Monroe Community Blood Drive at the Monroe First United Methodist Church. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.

The blood drive with take place from 1 – 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Monroe First United Methodist Church located at 382 South Main Street in Monroe.

You are reminded to eat a meal and drink plenty of water before and after your donation.