Monroe Community Blood Drive on Monday, April 24

There will be a Monroe Community Blood Drive at the Monroe First United Methodist Church on Monday, April 24. The blood drive with take place from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Monroe First United Methodist Church located at 382 South Main Street in Monroe. Please note the time start is a little later than usual.

You are invited to donate blood and give the gift of life.

You are reminded to eat a meal and drink plenty of water before and after your donation.