Monroe Community Blood drive on Monday, July 18

There will be a Monroe Community Blood Drive at the Monroe First United Methodist Church on Monday, July 18, 2022. The blood drive with take place from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Monroe First United Methodist Church located at 382 South Main Street in Monroe.

You are invited to donate blood and give the gift of life. Go to REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG, use your donor app, or call Jane Scott at 770-317-9966 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted but since appointments are taken first it could mean a longer than necessary wait.

You are reminded to eat a meal and drink plenty of water before and after your donation.