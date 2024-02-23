Monroe community invited to attend charette on development of Breedlove Farm

Flyer courtesy of Lee Rowell

We are excited to invite you to participate in an important event shaping the future of Monroe. As part of the ongoing efforts for the development of the Breedlove Farm, the 112 acres of land off Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and Broad Street, adjacent to Monroe Pavilion, we are hosting a charrette, a collaborative design workshop that will take place from Sunday, March 3, 2024, to Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Wayfarer Hotel.

What is a Charrette?

A charrette is an intensive planning session where citizens, stakeholders, and experts collaborate on a vision for development. It’s an opportunity for diverse voices to come together, share ideas, and contribute to the design process. Through this collaborative effort, we aim to create a comprehensive master plan that reflects the aspirations and needs of our community.

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024, to Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: See flyer for more details

Location: The Wayfarer Hotel, 114 North Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655

During the charrette, participants will have the chance to engage in various activities, including workshops, design exercises, and discussions, all focused on shaping Monroe’s future development. Your input is essential to this process, and we encourage everyone to attend and share their thoughts, concerns, and aspirations for our community.

We invite you to attend our technical workshops on Monday, March 4th. During these meetings, we will cover topics such as utilities, infrastructure, transportation, neighborhood character and design, and conservation of open space. You are also welcome to attend our opening and closing presentations, as well as drop by during any of the open studio hours.

Thank you for your commitment to our community’s growth and prosperity. We look forward to seeing you at the charrette.

Lee Rowell

