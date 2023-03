Monroe Country Day School now has a drama program and will be presenting its first 1-act play to the public this weekend.

“Order Up!” is a one-act play about the funny and interesting situations that may happen at a fast food restaurant.

Performances will be Friday, March 24th and Saturday March 25th at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per ticket. You can Order Tickets Here!

Monroe Country Day School is located at 602E Church St. in Monroe.