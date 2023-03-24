Monroe Country Day School’s 7th Annual 5K and Fun Run scheduled for April 22

You are again invited to get a running start on your health this year with the Monroe Country Day School’s 2023 5K and Fun Run. This year’s 7th annual 5K fundraiser offers a “flat, fast road course” that is open to all ages and abilities and again there also will be an opportunity for virtual participation.

This is the 7th annual 5K fundraiser for school scholarships and takes place beginning at the Monroe Country Day School, 602 S E. Church St., in Monroe. Race day is Saturday, April 22, 2023, with registration and pickup beginning at 7 p.m. The Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. Early packet pickup is at Winged Foot Running on S. Broad Street in Monroe between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 22, 23.

The cost is $25 each or $75 for a family for pre-registration. Race Day the cost is $30 each. There are also sponsorships available from $1,000 for a platinum sponsor to a $50 sponsor for a friend, water or mile-marker.

Use the forms below to sign up for the race, or consider becoming a sponsor. Both forms are due by April 10th.